Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 17
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Aug 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Indie pop band with local connections and roots The Ian Fays
have been making music since the early ’00s, putting the group well-situated to claim a mantle of authenticity in the genre. Lending further credence claims of uniqueness are the duo leading the act, identical twin sisters Lizzie and Sara Fay, whose sound is accompanied by a fashion-sense that leans into the “human duet” aspect of identity. They’ll be at the Miniplex
tonight at 8:30 p.m.
, with support from Hey, Eleanor
($10).
