Friday, August 16, 2024

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Friday, Aug. 16

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Kate Willett is a New York comedian whose career has been defined by the micro-meeting-the-macro, as a lot of her humor revolves around her personal life and its evolutions as the country and planet have descended into madness over the last several years. She first came onto my radar with an affectingly honest essay four years ago about her late partner Raghav Mehta and personal tragedy informing political change called “I Used to Hate Bernie Bros Until I Loved and Lost One.” She’s also a very funny and talented comedian with an excellent moral compass, qualities that are not often complimentary. She is headlining her first of a two-night run at Savage Henry Comedy Club tonight at 9 p.m. ($15). Along with local support from Joshua Barnes, Nando Molina and Jessica Barnes.
