Here are a couple of free gigs to fill out your late-week, midsummer musical calendar. First up atat, the summer concert series rolls on with, a group that plays pop songs from over the years. The name kind of says it all, really. An hour later at the, you will find one of Humboldt’s premier jazz, fusion and all- around versatile backing quartets. These guys are all scene vets and if they’ve ever put on a bad show, I haven’t heard it.