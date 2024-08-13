Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 13
By Collin Yeo
It’s Taco Tuesday at Richards’ Goat
, which means the place is open at 6 p.m. for dinner for those in the know. Two hours later in the attached Miniplex
, you will find the musical stylings of Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
, a guy with a cello who has turned his musical virtuosity into something whimsically out of pocket. If that is of interest to you, $15 will get you inside for a gander at the goods.
