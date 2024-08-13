A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 13

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s Taco Tuesday at Richards’ Goat, which means the place is open at 6 p.m. for dinner for those in the know. Two hours later in the attached Miniplex, you will find the musical stylings of Rushadicus the Cello Goblin, a guy with a cello who has turned his musical virtuosity into something whimsically out of pocket. If that is of interest to you, $15 will get you inside for a gander at the goods. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Richards’ Goat, Rushadicus The Cello Goblin

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 32
Eureka Street Art Festival's Last Splash

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation