Sunday, August 11, 2024
Music Tonight: Sunday, Aug. 11
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Aug 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM
No Metal Monday this week but Metal Sunday
ain’t too shabby. At 6 p.m.
, you will find Sorcia, Witch Ripper
and Tigers on Opium
holding down the volume knob at the regular spot, Savage Henry Comedy Club
, for the usual price of $5-$10 sliding. As always, this gig is all-ages but you need an ID to drink.
click to enlarge
Tags: Metal Sunday, Sorcia, Witch Ripper, Tigers on Opium, Savage Henry Comedy Club, Image