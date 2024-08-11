A+E

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Aug. 11

Posted By on Sun, Aug 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM

No Metal Monday this week but Metal Sunday ain’t too shabby. At 6 p.m., you will find Sorcia, Witch Ripper and Tigers on Opium holding down the volume knob at the regular spot, Savage Henry Comedy Club, for the usual price of $5-$10 sliding. As always, this gig is all-ages but you need an ID to drink.
