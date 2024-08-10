Saturday, August 10, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 10
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Aug 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
- Photo by Sandra Martocchia, courtesy of the artists
- Winter Band plays the Miniplex at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
If you like day-glo and oil-slicked psychedelia from a better time, when San Francisco had more soul than capital, you’re in for a treat tonight at the Miniplex
at 8:30 p.m. Magic Fig
plays its own shimmering pop dewdrops of lysergic dee-lite channeled by a host of musicians from various Bay Area garage bands. Also on the band is a local gem featuring Ethan Miller of Howling Rain and Comets on Fire, whose Silver Current record label released the Fig’s tunes. I’m talking about Winter Band
, a collective that includes Meg Baird, Tavan Anderson from CV and White Manna on drums, and Ben Chasny of Comets and Six Organs of Admittance fame. This show is a lock of the week, as far as I’m concerned, and $15 at the door ($10 advance) is just right.
