Friday, August 9, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 9

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM

I am hearing news that this afternoon and evening will see the final Arts Arcata, which I am receiving with stoic indifference because I have learned to never say die about our institutions — even when the organizers of those institutions are saying it — and because Arts Arcata honestly never did much for me. Sorry, Eureka has always done this sort of thing better. But if you are nicer than me and have some nostalgic attachment to the deal, I can suggest a gig within strolling distance to settle any dancing desires you might have. DJs Anya Slayer and Zero One are posting up at the Basement at 8 p.m. for a Flashback Friday: ’90s Edition. You’ll have to see for yourself what that sounds like but, based on previous raves from this duo, I have some ideas, and they are all pretty righteous. No cover as of press time but even if that changes, it’s seldom more than $5.
