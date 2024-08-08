A+E

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 8

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 9:16 AM

Faun Fables are back in town, playing an immersive theatrical gig at Synapsis at 8 p.m. ($15-$25 sliding scale). Regular readers might recognize the name from an interview I did two Junes ago with the duo, creator/singer/performer Dawn McCarthy and multi-instrumentalist and Sleepytime Gorilla Museum member Nils Frykdahl. As was the case before, this show is guaranteed to entertain in a variety of ways, theatrical and musical, and as is often the case in the charmed life of our local scene, it’s being hosted at the perfect venue to compliment and cultivate its artistry.
