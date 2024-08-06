Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 6

It’s an early-week metal night in Eureka, but tonight’s venue isn’t ye olde comedyclub, but rather, thea few blocks deeper into Old Town. There at, you will find a fine mix of touring and local grinders, with Paradise’sfrom Chicago, and Minneapolis’holding up the road dawg end of the deal. In the other corner, we have local champsand, both of whom are known to shred hot jams, despite the latter’s inscrutable logo artwork (my eyes are getting old). All of these bands for a $5-$20 sliding scale, maybe think about coming in on the heavy side of the weigh-in in deference to the traveling bands.