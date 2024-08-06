A+E

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s an early-week metal night in Eureka, but tonight’s venue isn’t ye olde comedy
club, but rather, the Siren’s Song Tavern a few blocks deeper into Old Town. There at 6:30 p.m., you will find a fine mix of touring and local grinders, with Paradise’s Aberrance, Contra Charge from Chicago, and Minneapolis’ Infuriate holding up the road dawg end of the deal. In the other corner, we have local champs Bloodspire and Echoes of Rumination, both of whom are known to shred hot jams, despite the latter’s inscrutable logo artwork (my eyes are getting old). All of these bands for a $5-$20 sliding scale, maybe think about coming in on the heavy side of the weigh-in in deference to the traveling bands.
