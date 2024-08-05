A+E

Monday, August 5, 2024

Music Tonight: Monday, Aug. 5

Mohama Saz is a psyche-rock act from Madrid, Spain, that jams in modal keyed RIS that draw out a sonic etch-a-sketch vision of pathways, minarets and half-step Arabic curves reminiscent of a cultural landscape built by Trajan and the Umayyad. Touches of the muezzin meeting the Monkees tick the needle’s dense geography over these melting vinyl wax tracks of droning delight. I liked what I heard. You can make your own assessment tonight at 8 p.m. at the Miniplex, where an early week show will ding you $15 ($10 advance), and local support is provided by the fellow globe-trotting wonderfolk in The Uncredible Phin Band. It’s a quiet night, but don’t sleep on this one.
