Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 3

click to enlarge Shutterstock

It’s the final night of theover at, a three-night musical encomium to the Grateful Dead. Tonight’s band is, and, no, I am not talking about the long running Boston punk institution from the early days of hardcore. Quite a different scene, in fact, with much different Jerrys as the namesake. Tonight’s musicians will be joined byto celebrate all things Garcia, a week ahead of the 29th anniversary of the Dead troubadour’s astral plane departure. 8:30 p.m. ($10).