Saturday, August 3, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 3

Posted By on Sat, Aug 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s the final night of the Daze Between Festival over at Humbrews, a three-night musical encomium to the Grateful Dead. Tonight’s band is Jerry’s Kids, and, no, I am not talking about the long running Boston punk institution from the early days of hardcore. Quite a different scene, in fact, with much different Jerrys as the namesake. Tonight’s musicians will be joined by Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella to celebrate all things Garcia, a week ahead of the 29th anniversary of the Dead troubadour’s astral plane departure. 8:30 p.m. ($10).
