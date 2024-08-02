Friday, August 2, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 2
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Speaking of returning friends from Portland, The Shivas
are being hosted at the Miniplex
tonight at 8:30 p.m.
, celebrating the release of an album appropriately
titled Can’t Stop Coming Around
. Expect more of the same glorious, fuzzed out and harmonious true rock and roll that has made this act a hip household name for the last two decades. Having done sound for these folks, I can assure you, they are the real deal, and fun all around. Don’t miss it. Our lovely local Widdershins
will be holding down the Bayside HumCo sound, making for a superb ticket for the night’s listening pleasure. ($15, $13 advance).
Tags: The Shivas, Miniplex, Widdershins, Image