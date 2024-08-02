A+E

Friday, August 2, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 2

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Speaking of returning friends from Portland, The Shivas are being hosted at the Miniplex tonight at 8:30 p.m., celebrating the release of an album appropriately
titled Can’t Stop Coming Around. Expect more of the same glorious, fuzzed out and harmonious true rock and roll that has made this act a hip household name for the last two decades. Having done sound for these folks, I can assure you, they are the real deal, and fun all around. Don’t miss it. Our lovely local Widdershins will be holding down the Bayside HumCo sound, making for a superb ticket for the night’s listening pleasure. ($15, $13 advance).
