Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 1

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the artists

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs play the Logger Bar on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

It’s once more unto the breach for our dear friends from Portland when living country legendsreturn to the 707 to do what they do best: swing, sing and honky tonk the night away.is a perfect spot for such fine fare, so be sure to roll by aroundlest you miss the goods. As of press time, this show has no cover, but even if that changes, it’s never much to darken these doors, and always a good idea to bring some cash for the band anyway.