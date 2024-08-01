Thursday, August 1, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 1
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- Jenny Don’t and the Spurs play the Logger Bar on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
It’s once more unto the breach for our dear friends from Portland when living country
legends Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
return to the 707 to do what they do best: swing, sing and honky tonk the night away. The Logger Bar
is a perfect spot for such fine fare, so be sure to roll by around 8:30 p.m.
lest you miss the goods. As of press time, this show has no cover, but even if that changes, it’s never much to darken these doors, and always a good idea to bring some cash for the band anyway.
