Monday, July 29, 2024
Comedy Tonight: Monday, July 29
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Tonight is the start of a triptych of movie nights, beginning with a kind of ouroboros affairs over at Savage Henry Comedy Club
where, at 9 p.m.
, you will find a free screening of a documentary about … all things Savage Henry. Specifically the magazine and comedy fest. The film is called Savage Remote
, and the viewing is all a part of comedian Evan Vest’s ongoing comedy movie series Evan Vest Watches
.
