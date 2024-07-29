A+E

Monday, July 29, 2024

Comedy Tonight: Monday, July 29

Tonight is the start of a triptych of movie nights, beginning with a kind of ouroboros affairs over at Savage Henry Comedy Club where, at 9 p.m., you will find a free screening of a documentary about … all things Savage Henry. Specifically the magazine and comedy fest. The film is called Savage Remote, and the viewing is all a part of comedian Evan Vest’s ongoing comedy movie series Evan Vest Watches.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

