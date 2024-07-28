A+E

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Music

Music Today: Sunday, July 28

Posted By on Sun, Jul 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge A past Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival gathering - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • A past Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival gathering
It’s the season of festivals, and I am a happy promoter of our more homegrown varieties, best personified in today’s Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival at the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department. This free event offers lots of fun, but my beat is ever the music scene, so here’s the goods there. Starting at 10 a.m., you can enjoy the sounds of Elfgame, followed by Down the Street Pete, Turtle Goodwater, Dessert First and Secret Club, in that order. Speaking of “dessert first,” word has it there will be a lot of pies made from the eponymous berries available for sale. Proceeds go to the venue.
