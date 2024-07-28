Sunday, July 28, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, July 28
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jul 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- A past Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival gathering
It’s the season of festivals, and I am a happy promoter of our more homegrown varieties, best personified in today’s Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival
at the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department
. This free event offers lots of fun, but my beat is ever the music scene, so here’s the goods there. Starting at 10 a.m., you can enjoy the sounds of Elfgame
, followed by Down the Street Pete, Turtle Goodwater, Dessert First
and Secret Club
, in that order. Speaking of “dessert first,” word has it there will be a lot of pies made from the eponymous berries available for sale. Proceeds go to the venue.
