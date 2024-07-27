A+E

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 27

There’s a rock show brewing at the Miniplex tonight. Color Green is a Los Angeles quartet that specializes in nifty, riffy and soulful pulls off the amp’s fuzzy peaches. The band’s steady and rollin’ Yin will make a fine complement to the very loud Yang of local heavies Sugar Boys. It’s all about balance in this world, and we have struck a good one tonight. There’s a 9 p.m. kickoff, and tickets are going for $15, $10 advance.
