Music Tonight: Saturday, July 27
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jul 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM
There’s a rock show brewing at the Miniplex
tonight. Color Green
is a Los Angeles quartet that specializes in nifty, riffy and soulful pulls off the amp’s fuzzy peaches. The band’s steady and rollin’ Yin will make a fine complement to the very loud Yang of local heavies Sugar Boys
. It’s all about balance in this world, and we have struck a good one tonight. There’s a 9 p.m.
kickoff, and tickets are going for $15, $10 advance.
