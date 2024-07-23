Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Matchess
is the nom de stage of Whitney Johnson, and also the name of a trio she leads to play her compositions, which are fairly abstract soundwaves of musical glossolalia and deep-brain somnambulant exploration. I listened to the Drag City artist’s latest offering and found myself wondering if I had somehow slid a cold fusion coil into my cerebellum, but in a pleasant way. They will be doing this sort of thing at the Miniplex
tonight at 8:30 p.m.
for a door price of $15, $10 if you pay in advance. IDYL
, the solo project of Dan K from Black Plate, will be doing something pretty amazing, too.
Tags: Matchess, Whitney Johnson, Miniplex, IDYL, Image