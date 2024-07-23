A+E

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 23

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Matchess is the nom de stage of Whitney Johnson, and also the name of a trio she leads to play her compositions, which are fairly abstract soundwaves of musical glossolalia and deep-brain somnambulant exploration. I listened to the Drag City artist’s latest offering and found myself wondering if I had somehow slid a cold fusion coil into my cerebellum, but in a pleasant way. They will be doing this sort of thing at the Miniplex tonight at 8:30 p.m. for a door price of $15, $10 if you pay in advance. IDYL, the solo project of Dan K from Black Plate, will be doing something pretty amazing, too.
