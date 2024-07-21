A+E

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Music

Music Today: Sunday, July 21

Posted By on Sun, Jul 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Evan Morden, left, and Seabury Gould, right - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Evan Morden, left, and Seabury Gould, right
It’s a fine afternoon to go check out the music scene at the Fieldbrook Winery. Today’s players are Celtic, world, and folk guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Seabury Gould, who will be joined by fiddler Evan Morden. The tunes start at noon and are free, with an understanding that refreshments are available for purchase, and a note from me to tip the musicians if possible.
