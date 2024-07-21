Sunday, July 21, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, July 21
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jul 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- Evan Morden, left, and Seabury Gould, right
It’s a fine afternoon to go check out the music scene at the Fieldbrook Winery
. Today’s players are Celtic, world, and folk guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Seabury Gould
, who will be joined by fiddler Evan Morden
. The tunes start at noon
and are free, with an understanding that refreshments are available for purchase, and a note from me to tip the musicians if possible.
