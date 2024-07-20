Music Tonight: Saturday, July 20

Two interesting but disparate shows are happening tonight, one in Arcata at 7 p.m.
, the other in Blue Lake two hours later, and so with a nod to chronology, let’s go. At Outer Space
it’s a three-pronged affair, with Sacramento alt-rock band Quinine
representing the road dogs, with local color provided by ambient act Blub
and synth jazz duo Moosejaw
. All-ages, $5-$10 sliding scale. Later on, the scorching outlaw country of Barnfire
is on tap at the Logger Bar
, historically a great venue for this band, and a good way to say farewell to the Folklife Festival in style. No cover.