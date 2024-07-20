A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 20

Posted By on Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Two interesting but disparate shows are happening tonight, one in Arcata at 7 p.m., the other in Blue Lake two hours later, and so with a nod to chronology, let’s go. At Outer Space it’s a three-pronged affair, with Sacramento alt-rock band Quinine representing the road dogs, with local color provided by ambient act Blub and synth jazz duo Moosejaw. All-ages, $5-$10 sliding scale. Later on, the scorching outlaw country of Barnfire is on tap at the Logger Bar, historically a great venue for this band, and a good way to say farewell to the Folklife Festival in style. No cover.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 29
Huffman Talks Project 2025

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation