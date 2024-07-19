A+E

Friday, July 19, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, July 19

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge RLAD (Tim Randles, keys, Doug Marcum, guitar, Ken Lawrence, bass, and Mike LaBolle, drums) with Nicholas Talvola, Gary Lewis and Brian White. - PHOTO BY DAVID FERNEY, SUBMITTED BY THE ARTISTS.
  • Photo by David Ferney, submitted by the artists.
  • RLAD (Tim Randles, keys, Doug Marcum, guitar, Ken Lawrence, bass, and Mike LaBolle, drums) with Nicholas Talvola, Gary Lewis and Brian White.
Jazz heroes tend to burn bright and fast like John Coltrane, or bloom and curl out, evolving in stages over many decades like Sonny Rollins. Yusef Lateef was in the latter camp, with a music career that saw him shifting from a tenor sax and flute player in the world of established jazz norms to training as a composer and learning a squadron of instruments from many cultures to realize his vision of creating syncretic human music from around the globe. It was “world music” years before the genre was named and formalized. With Lateef, many things were possible, and new possibilities expanded from the living tree of jazz. If you like the sound of that, you’re in for a treat tonight, as some of our best players are interpreting his work, with the quartet RLAD (Tim Randles, keys, Doug Marcum, guitar, Ken Lawrence, bass, and Mike LaBolle, drums) tapping roots for trumpeter Nicholas Talvola, trombonist Brian White and flute/sax player Gary Lewis. It all goes down at Trinidad Town Hall at 7:30 p.m., with tickets running a sliding scale $10-$20. Do not miss out.
Tags: , , , , ,

Collin Yeo

