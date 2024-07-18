Thursday, July 18, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, July 18
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Humboldt Folklife Festival
rolls on toward its conclusion in a couple of days with another evening in the Dell'Arte
amphitheater. Tonight’s theme is “Bluegrass and Beyond,” with performances by Ruby Ruth and Mule Ranch
, Elderberry Rust Band
and Cadillac Ranch
. The bands play in that order, with a 6 p.m.
start time and $10 admission price, minus two bucks if you are a member of the Humboldt Folklife Society.
