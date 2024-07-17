A+E

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 17

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Folklife show goes on Under the Stars in the Dell'Arte amphitheater, where a somewhat bigger, full band affair is happening beginning at 6 p.m. ($15, $12 folklife members, $5 kids). Kray Van Kirk, Rise and Bloom and headliners Huckleberry Flint will be playing their sounds from the fade of day into the purple blush of evening’s splendor.
