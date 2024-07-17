Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 17
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Folklife show goes on Under the Stars
in the Dell'Arte amphitheater
, where a somewhat bigger, full band affair is happening beginning at 6 p.m.
($15, $12 folklife members, $5 kids). Kray Van Kirk, Rise and Bloom
and headliners Huckleberry Flint
will be playing their sounds from the fade of day into the purple blush of evening’s splendor.
Tags: Under the Stars, Humboldt Folklife Festival, Kray Van Kirk, Rise and Bloom, Huckleberry Flint, Image