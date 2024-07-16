Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 16

As I mentioned earlier, music gigs tend to cluster in the Humboldt midsummer, a situation I have adapted to in the past and will again, God willing I am still helming this column in the unforeseen. I have since childhood been around some version of theand am perfectly happy to endorse it on into that previously mentioned unforeseen. Tonight’sgig at thebelongs to our local songwriters, with(from WildAbandon),(Absynth Quintet, Canary and the Vamp),(Red Hot Shame) andall set as the talent on tap ($7, $5 folklife members).