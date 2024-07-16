Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 16

As I mentioned earlier, music gigs tend to cluster in the Humboldt midsummer, a situation I have adapted to in the past and will again, God willing I am still helming this column in the unforeseen. I have since childhood been around some version of the Humboldt Folklife Festival
and am perfectly happy to endorse it on into that previously mentioned unforeseen. Tonight’s 7 p.m.
gig at the Carlo Theatre
belongs to our local songwriters, with Melanie Barnett
(from Wild
Abandon), Jon Luddington
(Absynth Quintet, Canary and the Vamp), Xeff Scolari
(Red Hot Shame) and Sari Baker
all set as the talent on tap ($7, $5 folklife members).