Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 16

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 at 9:48 AM

As I mentioned earlier, music gigs tend to cluster in the Humboldt midsummer, a situation I have adapted to in the past and will again, God willing I am still helming this column in the unforeseen. I have since childhood been around some version of the Humboldt Folklife Festival and am perfectly happy to endorse it on into that previously mentioned unforeseen. Tonight’s 7 p.m. gig at the Carlo Theatre belongs to our local songwriters, with Melanie Barnett (from Wild
Abandon), Jon Luddington (Absynth Quintet, Canary and the Vamp), Xeff Scolari (Red Hot Shame) and Sari Baker all set as the talent on tap ($7, $5 folklife members).
In Print This Week: Jul 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 28
