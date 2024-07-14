Sunday, July 14, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, July 14
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jul 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Summer means a great many things around here. Chief among them is a certain clustering of musical events as the weather hits peak shine, and the population reflects stalwart locals anchored in place amid a steady motion of tourists and newcomers, filling in the void left by departed students. One such cluster is Annie and Mary Day
, the beginning tone of the Humboldt Folklife Festival
. This year’s free fun at Perigot Park
has many diversions but music’s my beat, and starting at high noon, you can catch the line-up of All Wheel Drive, Bayou Swamis, Compost Mountain Boys
and Dead On
. Enjoy.
