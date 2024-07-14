A+E

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Music Today: Sunday, July 14

Posted By on Sun, Jul 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Summer means a great many things around here. Chief among them is a certain clustering of musical events as the weather hits peak shine, and the population reflects stalwart locals anchored in place amid a steady motion of tourists and newcomers, filling in the void left by departed students. One such cluster is Annie and Mary Day, the beginning tone of the Humboldt Folklife Festival. This year’s free fun at Perigot Park has many diversions but music’s my beat, and starting at high noon, you can catch the line-up of All Wheel Drive, Bayou Swamis, Compost Mountain Boys and Dead On. Enjoy.
