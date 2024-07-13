Music Tonight: Saturday, July 13

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the artists

The Pine Hill Haints play the Shanty at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Two free gigs with very promising lineups for a July night of solid entertainment, perhaps rowdy, even. Only problem is both are atand nowhere near each other, so you’ll have to pick one. Over at theare back in town and ready to slap the gutbucket and haunt the air with some hip shaking grooves from the Deadlands. Punk-brained bar rockers par excellenceprovide about the best local support available for thishootenanny. Meanwhile, over at the, Barn Fire’sr is playing a solo set along with, another fine pairing for those lucky enough to attend. Decisions, decisions.