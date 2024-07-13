Music Tonight: Saturday, July 13

click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- The Pine Hill Haints play the Shanty at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Two free gigs with very promising lineups for a July night of solid entertainment, perhaps rowdy, even. Only problem is both are at 9 p.m.
and nowhere near each other, so you’ll have to pick one. Over at the Shanty, The Pine Hill Haints
are back in town and ready to slap the gutbucket and haunt the air with some hip shaking grooves from the Deadlands. Punk-brained bar rockers par excellence The Smashed Glass
provide about the best local support available for this
hootenanny. Meanwhile, over at the Logger Bar
, Barn Fire’s Turtle Goodwate
r is playing a solo set along with Oaktop
, another fine pairing for those lucky enough to attend. Decisions, decisions.