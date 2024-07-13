A+E

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 13

Posted By on Sat, Jul 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Pine Hill Haints play the Shanty at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • The Pine Hill Haints play the Shanty at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Two free gigs with very promising lineups for a July night of solid entertainment, perhaps rowdy, even. Only problem is both are at 9 p.m. and nowhere near each other, so you’ll have to pick one. Over at the Shanty, The Pine Hill Haints are back in town and ready to slap the gutbucket and haunt the air with some hip shaking grooves from the Deadlands. Punk-brained bar rockers par excellence The Smashed Glass provide about the best local support available for this
hootenanny. Meanwhile, over at the Logger Bar, Barn Fire’s Turtle Goodwater is playing a solo set along with Oaktop, another fine pairing for those lucky enough to attend. Decisions, decisions.
