Music Tonight: Friday, July 12

Fans of unusually structured pop with glowing variances of sonic fidelity, thematic purity and earnestness — another way of saying “DIY,” “indie” or “lo-fi,” along with many other genre descriptions that get tossed around a lot — should check out thetonight atbecause there is a stacked lineup. Samples, bedroom compositions, and revisitations of previous feelings rewired through several generations of electric soundware and scrolled into mutant player piano recitals of storytime are all possible tonight. Local actsandprovide a solid porchlight to coax out the fluttering tunes of touring pals, andwho are perhaps a little more folk punk than not, but it’s tough to tell from online content only. The $10 cover is not much to find out for yourself.