Friday, July 12, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, July 12
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Fans of unusually structured pop with glowing variances of sonic fidelity, thematic purity and earnestness — another way of saying “DIY,” “indie” or “lo-fi,” along with many other genre descriptions that get tossed around a lot — should check out the Miniplex
tonight at 8:30 p.m.
because there is a stacked lineup. Samples, bedroom compositions, and revisitations of previous feelings rewired through several generations of electric soundware and scrolled into mutant player piano recitals of storytime are all possible tonight. Local acts Chini Coolers
and Manic Moth
provide a solid porchlight to coax out the fluttering tunes of touring pals Nesey Gallons & Carousel Museum
, and Pure Mothman & Fly, Tanager!
who are perhaps a little more folk punk than not, but it’s tough to tell from online content only. The $10 cover is not much to find out for yourself.
