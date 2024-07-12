A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, July 12, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, July 12

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Fans of unusually structured pop with glowing variances of sonic fidelity, thematic purity and earnestness — another way of saying “DIY,” “indie” or “lo-fi,” along with many other genre descriptions that get tossed around a lot — should check out the Miniplex tonight at 8:30 p.m. because there is a stacked lineup. Samples, bedroom compositions, and revisitations of previous feelings rewired through several generations of electric soundware and scrolled into mutant player piano recitals of storytime are all possible tonight. Local acts Chini Coolers and Manic Moth provide a solid porchlight to coax out the fluttering tunes of touring pals Nesey Gallons & Carousel Museum, and Pure Mothman & Fly, Tanager! who are perhaps a little more folk punk than not, but it’s tough to tell from online content only. The $10 cover is not much to find out for yourself.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 28
2024 California Ballot Measures:

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation