Fourth Fun in Old Town

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

The recently purchased city of Eureka's crab mascot (photographed through a large plastic bubble) now appears at most city outdoor events. It was created by artist Dan McCauley in 2018.

Under unusually warm sunshine, Eureka Main Street’s Fourth of July Festival in historic Old Town attracted its usual large crowd of attendees enjoying a wide variety of foods, crafts, commercial items and fine art, while community groups tabled to get word out about their organizations.Two stages featured performances by North Coast Dance and live music by Bandoloko, Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band, the SoHum Girls Band, Roland Rock, the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet, Good Time Charlies, Frogbite and Buddy Reed.In what looked like it could become a July Fourth tradition, Rooftop Sushi in Eureka, owned by Joe and Lily Tan, offered great views of the vendors and crowd in Old Town as it hosted two events, starting with a Japanese BBQ luncheon with special guest chef Alexander of Kogiri and live music by the Young & Lovely jazz group, featuring vocals by sisters Brianna and Elle Penner. In the evening, the rooftop venue offered a sushi buffet dinner, sake wine and beer, and great views of the fireworks over Humboldt Bay that started at 10 p.m. — with no coastal fog to spoil the show.