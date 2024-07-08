A+E

Monday, July 8, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, July 8

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Steve Poltz wears a lot of hats, including the actual style accessories and UV
protectors, some of those hats include singer, songwriter, guitar picker, fully booked road dog, and a chooser of good collaborators for his style of jaunty and jocular tunes. I do not know whether he chose Trinidad Town Hall for this evening’s gig, but whoever did has the wisdom of King Solomon, as the warm, wooden joint is perfect for his sonic shenanigans. Check it out for yourself at 7 p.m. for $25, a fair price for a midsummer delight.
  • Steve Poltz
