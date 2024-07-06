A+E

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 6

Posted By on Sat, Jul 6, 2024 at 4:11 AM

The Sanctuary is continuing its successful jazz concert series, with this fourth
installment, a celebration of the King of New Orleans and beyond, and the world’s
biggest ambassador to jazz himself, Louis Armstrong. At 7 p.m., join James Zeller, Don Hammerstedt and company for an evening of the stuff that made the 20th century sparkle, from the sacred epicenter of Congo Square out across the globe and, I would argue, beyond ($15-$30 sliding scale).
