Saturday, July 6, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, July 6
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jul 6, 2024 at 4:11 AM
The Sanctuary
is continuing its successful jazz concert series, with this fourth
installment, a celebration of the King of New Orleans and beyond, and the world’s
biggest ambassador to jazz himself, Louis Armstrong. At 7 p.m.
, join James Zeller, Don Hammerstedt
and company for an evening of the stuff that made the 20th century sparkle, from the sacred epicenter of Congo Square out across the globe and, I would argue, beyond ($15-$30 sliding scale).
