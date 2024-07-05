A+E

Friday, July 5, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, July 5

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 at 8:07 AM

click to enlarge New Here plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • New Here plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m.
The Miniplex is putting on a punk and pop-punk mash-up gig tonight at 9 p.m., starring Portland’s queer solo-to-collective act New Here, and featuring local support from a well-picked set of comrades in the form of the bands Blub and Vegan Slaughterhouse. The show is $5-$10 sliding scale and NOTAFLOF, so share what you have if you can.
