Friday, July 5, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, July 5
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 at 8:07 AM
click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- New Here plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m.
The Miniplex
is putting on a punk and pop-punk mash-up gig tonight at 9 p.m.
, starring Portland’s queer solo-to-collective act New Here
, and featuring local support from a well-picked set of comrades in the form of the bands Blub
and Vegan Slaughterhouse
. The show is $5-$10 sliding scale and NOTAFLOF, so share what you have if you can.
Tags: Miniplex, New Here, Blub, Vegan Slaughterhouse, Image