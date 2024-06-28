Music Tonight: Friday, June 28

click to enlarge
- Photo by Chelsea Palatucci, submitted
- Scout Gillett plays Outer Space at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
I’ll toss out three all-ages gigs from McKinleyville to Eureka (in order of time) and you can decide which ones warrant further examinations. At 5 p.m.
at Six Rivers Brewery
, Oryan Peterson-Jones
plays a free set of his world-traveling inspired guitar picking. Two hours later at 7 p.m.
at the Outer Space
, you will find an indie music set featuring Brooklyn’s Scout Gillett
as well as local players Blood Hunny
and Spider Fight
($5-$20) sliding scale, but NOTAFLOF). An hour later at 8 p.m.
at Siren’s Song Tavern
in Eureka, touring Rockabilly act The Rocketz
are back in at it again, with local rockerz Dead Drift
representing the local sonic pyrotechnics guild ($10).