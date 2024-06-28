A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 28, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, June 28

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Scout Gillett plays Outer Space at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28. - PHOTO BY CHELSEA PALATUCCI, SUBMITTED
  • Photo by Chelsea Palatucci, submitted
  • Scout Gillett plays Outer Space at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
I’ll toss out three all-ages gigs from McKinleyville to Eureka (in order of time) and you can decide which ones warrant further examinations. At 5 p.m. at Six Rivers Brewery, Oryan Peterson-Jones plays a free set of his world-traveling inspired guitar picking. Two hours later at 7 p.m. at the Outer Space, you will find an indie music set featuring Brooklyn’s Scout Gillett as well as local players Blood Hunny and Spider Fight ($5-$20) sliding scale, but NOTAFLOF). An hour later at 8 p.m. at Siren’s Song Tavern in Eureka, touring Rockabilly act The Rocketz are back in at it again, with local rockerz Dead Drift representing the local sonic pyrotechnics guild ($10).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 27, 2024 vol XXXV issue 26
Fire Alarm

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation