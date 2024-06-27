Thursday, June 27, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, June 27
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 8:44 AM
Longtime Logger Bar
regular Kaptain Kirk
is providing the musical entertainment at that fine establishment tonight at 8 p.m.
I think I’ve walked in on a past performance or two, but my mind isn’t what it used to be, so the only notes I have are free-associative: “cosmic,” “trippy fun” and, most importantly, “free,” in both spirit and the monetary sense.
