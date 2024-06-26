Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 26

click to enlarge Photo by Sarah Sanger, courtesy of the artists

Weird Mood plays Outer Space at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

has a trio of unique talents tonight atwhose blending might have what it takes to make for an interesting midweek show. Oakland’sjust tossed out the single “Jinx” last week and, after giving it a spin on Bandcamp, my response is a hearty thumbs up, if only for the loopy gentleness-to-guitar-power pipeline it creates. I’ve reviewedin these pages before and its minimalist lyrical narrative met with maximalist instrumental mood setting earned the project some repeated listens, something you can do on Bandcamp as well. Finally, we have the “full band debut” of Arcata’s, whose music on, you guessed it, Bandcamp suggests a songwriter with a wide sonic palette enabled by reverb and distortion. This isn’t exactly a rock show, but who wants that these days anyway? It’s $5, but No One Turned Away For Lack Of Funds, which from now on will be NOTAFLOF like the kids do it).