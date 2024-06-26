A+E

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 26

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM

The Outer Space has a trio of unique talents tonight at 7:30 p.m. whose blending might have what it takes to make for an interesting midweek show. Oakland’s Weird Mood just tossed out the single “Jinx” last week and, after giving it a spin on Bandcamp, my response is a hearty thumbs up, if only for the loopy gentleness-to-guitar-power pipeline it creates. I’ve reviewed Makeshift Kink in these pages before and its minimalist lyrical narrative met with maximalist instrumental mood setting earned the project some repeated listens, something you can do on Bandcamp as well. Finally, we have the “full band debut” of Arcata’s Travis Rowdy, whose music on, you guessed it, Bandcamp suggests a songwriter with a wide sonic palette enabled by reverb and distortion. This isn’t exactly a rock show, but who wants that these days anyway? It’s $5, but No One Turned Away For Lack Of Funds, which from now on will be NOTAFLOF like the kids do it).
Weird Mood plays Outer Space at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
  • Photo by Sarah Sanger, courtesy of the artists
  • Weird Mood plays Outer Space at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
