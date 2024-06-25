Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 25
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM
It’s Taco Tuesday at Richards’ Goat
, and if that gets you in the door, the attached cinema venue the Miniplex
has an interesting couple of touring bands rolling through at 8:30 p.m. Clementine Was Right
is a twangy indie outfit from Denver, Colorado, who share a diary-entry, poetic approach with punkier tourmates Farseek
from the wet, hot state of Georgia. This looks like a good bet for those of you out there who like to feel things that sound good ($10-$15 sliding
scale).
