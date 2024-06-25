Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 25

It’s Taco Tuesday at, and if that gets you in the door, the attached cinema venue thehas an interesting couple of touring bands rolling through at 8:30 p.m.is a twangy indie outfit from Denver, Colorado, who share a diary-entry, poetic approach with punkier tourmatesfrom the wet, hot state of Georgia. This looks like a good bet for those of you out there who like to feel things that sound good ($10-$15 slidingscale).