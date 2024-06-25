A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 25

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s Taco Tuesday at Richards’ Goat, and if that gets you in the door, the attached cinema venue the Miniplex has an interesting couple of touring bands rolling through at 8:30 p.m. Clementine Was Right is a twangy indie outfit from Denver, Colorado, who share a diary-entry, poetic approach with punkier tourmates Farseek from the wet, hot state of Georgia. This looks like a good bet for those of you out there who like to feel things that sound good ($10-$15 sliding
scale).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 20, 2024 vol XXXV issue 25
Restaurant Week 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation