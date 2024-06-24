Monday, June 24, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, June 24
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 10:54 AM
Let’s hear it once more for Metal Mondays
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
. Tonight’s performers are a sludge band from Salem, Oregon, called Hell
, as well as local bangers Death Doula
and Echo Death.
Music starts around 7 p.m.
, $5-$10 sliding scale cover, all-ages and an I.D. needed for adult beverages. To quote David Byrne, same as it ever was.
