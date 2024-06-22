Saturday, June 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, June 22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jun 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Miniplex
is hosting Goth Night XIII
, and this installment is a celebration of the quaint mall goth aesthetic that has largely died out with big structure American retail spaces. I am old enough to prefer the earlier thrift store/Salvation Army version of the style but to each their own, and I certainly won’t pretend that the zealous adherents to the Hot Topic look haven’t maintained appearances over the years. The music kicks off around 8 p.m.
, and will be overseen by DJs Satanica, Ratgirl and FauxVelvet
. Whether you prefer vinyl boots or clothespins and lace, all over 21 are welcome ($10).
