Thursday, June 20, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, June 20
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Alley Cats
, sometimes known as the Opera Alley Cats when playing in their home turf in Old Town Eureka, are playing a free one tonight at the Basement
after 7 p.m.
Be on the lookout for my buddy Brian’s new trombone, which came in the post from Japan, looks like a beaut and I am certain plays twice as fine under his control.
