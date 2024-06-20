A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 20

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Alley Cats, sometimes known as the Opera Alley Cats when playing in their home turf in Old Town Eureka, are playing a free one tonight at the Basement after 7 p.m. Be on the lookout for my buddy Brian’s new trombone, which came in the post from Japan, looks like a beaut and I am certain plays twice as fine under his control.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 20, 2024 vol XXXV issue 25
Restaurant Week 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation