Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 19
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM
RampArt Skatepark
is holding a hip hop show tonight at 8 p.m.
hosted by local artist Attribute and the lineup looks like it’s well worth a midweek getdown. Top of the roster is Krayzie Bone
, a key player and founding member of seminal ’90s hip hop mavericks Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, as well as affiliated rapper “Big” Sloan Bone
and Bone Thugs official DJ Pozition
. Also on the bill is special guest Emcee Radio Active
, as well as Kemistree, DJ L Boogie, All’Love Aundrea
and Mona Loki
. Door tickets are $25, and for $10 more you can get a VIP upgrade that includes drink tickets and choice seating. Food will be sold — I have heard barbecue — and there will also be a full bar. If you have it in you for a Juneteenth hip hop celebration of Hump Day, this is the spot.
Tags: RampArt Skatepark, Krayzie Bone, Emcee Radio Active, Kemistree, DJ L Boogie, All’Love Aundrea, Mona Loki, “Big” Sloan Bone, DJ Pozition, Image