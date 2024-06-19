A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 19

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

RampArt Skatepark is holding a hip hop show tonight at 8 p.m. hosted by local artist Attribute and the lineup looks like it’s well worth a midweek getdown. Top of the roster is Krayzie Bone, a key player and founding member of seminal ’90s hip hop mavericks Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, as well as affiliated rapper “Big” Sloan Bone and Bone Thugs official DJ Pozition. Also on the bill is special guest Emcee Radio Active, as well as Kemistree, DJ L Boogie, All’Love Aundrea and Mona Loki. Door tickets are $25, and for $10 more you can get a VIP upgrade that includes drink tickets and choice seating. Food will be sold — I have heard barbecue — and there will also be a full bar. If you have it in you for a Juneteenth hip hop celebration of Hump Day, this is the spot.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 20, 2024 vol XXXV issue 25
Restaurant Week 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation