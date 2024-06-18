A+E

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 18

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM

At 8 p.m. this evening at the Miniplex, a very interesting and talented experimental instrumental trio will be playing on the screen-backed stage. Guitarist Bill Orcutt, saxophonist and composer Zoh Amba and drummer Chris Corsano are the members. They each contain enough brilliance to be memorialized forever on one of those music recordings we throw into the goodie bag on a deep space probe destined for a Hail Mary trajectory into the eternal vacuum in search of intelligent life beyond the beyond. Together, they made an album from a session last summer called The Flower School that is quite a thing. The $25 at the door ($20 in advance) is really nothing to pay to be put in a place between madness, trance and ecstasy.
