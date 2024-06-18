Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 18

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Atthis evening at the, a very interesting and talented experimental instrumental trio will be playing on the screen-backed stage. Guitarist, saxophonist and composerand drummerare the members. They each contain enough brilliance to be memorialized forever on one of those music recordings we throw into the goodie bag on a deep space probe destined for a Hail Mary trajectory into the eternal vacuum in search of intelligent life beyond the beyond. Together, they made an album from a session last summer calledthat is quite a thing. The $25 at the door ($20 in advance) is really nothing to pay to be put in a place between madness, trance and ecstasy.