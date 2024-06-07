A+E

Friday, June 7, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, June 7

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM

There was a little bit of a mix-up last month regarding Wild Abandon playing a gig at the Logger Bar, so let’s just do a quick window-edit in space-time and insert that show into tonight’s slot at 9 p.m. The forecast now looks like you can enjoy a lovely summer’s evening in one of our best watering holes with a great local band for gratis.
