Thursday, June 6, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 6

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge Roselit Bone plays Siren’s Song Tavern on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • Roselit Bone plays Siren’s Song Tavern on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m.
Roselit Bone is back in town. This Portland band is one of the few acts I have had the pleasure of seeing live from the early days of covering this beat and that just gets better every time. For those unfamiliar, imagine an ensemble act with a heavy Western vibe, like a less jittery Wall of Voodoo, but trade the synths in for horns and fiddle. Very strong vocals from an enigmatic singer roll across a desiccated terrain until the music creates the kind of Dust Bowl thunderstorm that makes all the creeks rise and riverbeds flood until the coffins start popping out of the ground at the frontier cemetery. You should go to this show, but if my endorsement
doesn’t carry any weight, two great trios, the mighty Strix Vega and Velvet Worms, are providing the local oomph. And if that hasn’t made the case yet for making your first Thursday of June sparkle and flash, the door price at the Siren’s Song Tavern is a mere $5, and this all-ages show is at 8:30 p.m., leaving plenty of time for you to have fun and get home without ruining tomorrow.
