Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 4

The Crown City Bombers play the Arcata Veterans Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday,June 4.

Theis always a fun venue for catching shows and the only one in the county (I'm aware of) that has a nice big cannon parked out front. Tonight’s headliners are a rockabilly band from SoCal called the, a name I am certain looks really great embossed on the back of a bowling shirt. The band is nine albums deep into its career, so you know these cats are lifers, and they play a mix of vintage rockin’ classics as well as originals in the style thereof with a great deal of skill. Slide on by after the doors open at. to see what’s cooking, and make sure to catch something good from local trio($15).