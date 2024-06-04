A+E

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 4

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Arcata Veterans Hall is always a fun venue for catching shows and the only one in the county (I'm aware of) that has a nice big cannon parked out front. Tonight’s headliners are a rockabilly band from SoCal called the Crown City Bombers, a name I am certain looks really great embossed on the back of a bowling shirt. The band is nine albums deep into its career, so you know these cats are lifers, and they play a mix of vintage rockin’ classics as well as originals in the style thereof with a great deal of skill. Slide on by after the doors open at 7 p.m. to see what’s cooking, and make sure to catch something good from local trio Idle Spurs ($15).
click to enlarge The Crown City Bombers play the Arcata Veterans Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, - June 4. - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • The Crown City Bombers play the Arcata Veterans Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday,June 4.
