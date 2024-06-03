Monday, June 3, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, June 3
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 at 8:22 AM
It sure ain’t Valentine’s Day, but that’s not stopping the good folks at Savage Henry Comedy Club
from putting on a Broken Heart Care-Eoke
— that last word sounds better in the head than it looks on paper — at 9 p.m.
For $1, you can step up to the mic and croon a heartbroken tune or share a story of being in dumpsville. And while I doubt that even the most potent potions brewed up by the late CIA evil scientist and MKUltra big bad-daddy Sidney Gottlieb could coerce me into such activities, to each their own. Pour one out for the broken-hearted, if you are so inclined.
Tags: Karaoke, Savage Henry Comedy Club, Broken Heart Care-Eoke, Image