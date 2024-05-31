A+E

Friday, May 31, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 31

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The New Pelicans - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • The New Pelicans
Local roots rock, boogie and blues-infused, country-side, all-star act The New Pelicans is joining up with another, albeit more established, act of stellar local players when they share the Humbrews stage with Rooster McClintock at 8 p.m. ($10). This is a great pairing, as the rambling string band picking fun of the renewed iteration of the Handshakers should serve as a great companion sound to the honky tonk-ing heat brought by the Rooster Boys. What a perfect way to summon the coming spirits of summer.
