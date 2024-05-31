Friday, May 31, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, May 31
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- The New Pelicans
Local roots rock, boogie and blues-infused, country-side, all-star act The New Pelicans
is joining up with another, albeit more established, act of stellar local players when they share the Humbrews
stage with Rooster McClintock
at 8 p.m.
($10). This is a great pairing, as the rambling string band picking fun of the renewed iteration of the Handshakers should serve as a great companion sound to the honky tonk-ing heat brought by the Rooster Boys. What a perfect way to summon the coming spirits of summer.
