Music Tonight: Thursday, March 21

That 1 Guy plays Humboldt Brews on Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Mike Silverman is a Las Vegas-based musician who has gone about as far as possible with the “one-man band” concept while still maintaining a strong touring presence and niche success. Under the stage name, he has been taking his homemade musical doodads around the world for decades to perform a jammy style of art rock all his own. Tonight athe returns to our county to cause a scene atfor those lucky enough to snag tickets to his unique live sonic concept act ($20, $18 advance).