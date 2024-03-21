Thursday, March 21, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, March 21
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
- submitted
- That 1 Guy plays Humboldt Brews on Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
Mike Silverman is a Las Vegas-based musician who has gone about as far as possible with the “one-man band” concept while still maintaining a strong touring presence and niche success. Under the stage name That 1 Guy
, he has been taking his homemade musical doodads around the world for decades to perform a jammy style of art rock all his own. Tonight at 8 p.m.
he returns to our county to cause a scene at Humbrews
for those lucky enough to snag tickets to his unique live sonic concept act ($20, $18 advance).
