A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 19

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Don’t ask me how, but we have hit the shoreline of the second season of the year and considering the windy wake of this winter’s wet wallop, not a moment too soon. There are many ways to celebrate this shift, from the internal reset to the journal entry to a nude, screaming barbaric yawp and plop into a body of cold water. But my beat is music so I’ll stay in my lane. If you happen to be a fan of soulful roots rock and jazzy jam music, you might want to go to Humbrews to check out the Jennifer Hartswick Band, the leader of which is a singer and
trumpet player known for her work with Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio in his solo band, among other acts. Bay Area jam band six-piece Wreckless Strangers provide a lot of real groovy support at 8 p.m. ($25).
click to enlarge Wreckless Strangers - PHOTO BY JAY BLAKESBERG
  • Photo by Jay Blakesberg
  • Wreckless Strangers
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 21, 2024 vol XXXV issue 12
The Foilies 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation