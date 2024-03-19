Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 19

click to enlarge Photo by Jay Blakesberg

Wreckless Strangers

Don’t ask me how, but we have hit the shoreline of the second season of the year and considering the windy wake of this winter’s wet wallop, not a moment too soon. There are many ways to celebrate this shift, from the internal reset to the journal entry to a nude, screaming barbaric yawp and plop into a body of cold water. But my beat is music so I’ll stay in my lane. If you happen to be a fan of soulful roots rock and jazzy jam music, you might want to go toto check out the, the leader of which is a singer andtrumpet player known for her work with Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio in his solo band, among other acts. Bay Area jam band six-pieceprovide a lot of real groovy support at 8 p.m. ($25).