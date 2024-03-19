Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 19
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Don’t ask me how, but we have hit the shoreline of the second season of the year and considering the windy wake of this winter’s wet wallop, not a moment too soon. There are many ways to celebrate this shift, from the internal reset to the journal entry to a nude, screaming barbaric yawp and plop into a body of cold water. But my beat is music so I’ll stay in my lane. If you happen to be a fan of soulful roots rock and jazzy jam music, you might want to go to Humbrews
to check out the Jennifer Hartswick Band
, the leader of which is a singer and
trumpet player known for her work with Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio in his solo band, among other acts. Bay Area jam band six-piece Wreckless Strangers
provide a lot of real groovy support at 8 p.m. ($25).
- Photo by Jay Blakesberg
- Wreckless Strangers
