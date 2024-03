click image

Put your detective skills to the test and join the search for hidden eggs in the 2024 Humboldt County Egg Hunt! A limited number of eggs will be hidden around the county, and contain exciting rewards for the lucky hunters who find them.

Follow the clues revealed in the North Coast Journal, both in print and online daily, starting March 20th. Daily clues will be revealed here at northcoastjournal.com in Giveaways + Events until all eggs are claimed.