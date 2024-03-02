A+E

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 2

Posted By on Sat, Mar 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Returning Humboldt County pop rock champions The Ian Fays are posting up at the Shanty tonight at 8:30 p.m. for Arts Alive. Popular hybrid rockers Strix Vega has dusted off the amps to join in on the jams, and a group named Rad Bromance, about whom I know near to nothing, has signed on for opening duties. If you are as intrigued as I am, roll through. It don’t cost nothin’ but your time.
