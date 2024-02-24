Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 24

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Parreira, courtesy of the artist

Beverly Twist plays the Historic Eagle House at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

are somewhat of a phoenix-like group, having risen from the ashes of our late local folk country band The Handshakers with four of its members in the lineup, including guitarists and singer/songwriters Mike Bynum and Michael Walker, the latter a master luthier as well. The sound hits all the beloved notes of our sublime American music traditions from the Mississippi delta to the Blue Ridge mountains. The crew is playing two sets at thetonight beginning at($10), with the second set featuring the languid vocals and multi-instrumental prowess of local treasure, whom you should recognize from Canary and the Vamp. This is going to be a special crossover event and one to miss at your peril if you are a fan of roots music made by some of the best players this area has to offer.If you are still craving an early show but are, for whatever reason, trapped in Arcata, at the same hour at theyou will find the return of, the long-running animatronic metal band where the backing musicians are (probably) actually mostly metal. With the exception of lead singer JBot — aka mastermind Jay Vance — all instrumental duties are handled by his soulless humanoid cohorts. It’s a fun and disorienting show, like a carny attraction from after the apocalypse. Local skate punk champsprovideslocal support. It’s $15 at the door and all-ages if you want to bring the kiddies.