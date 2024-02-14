Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 14
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Depending on what your personal belief system involves, today is either just another hump day (I mean the middle of the week, not the other thing), the beginning of Lent and/or the most romantic day of the year. I make no judgment, only merely speculate that there are a lot of different ways to perceive today. For my own part, I’m staying indoors, with both solemnity and sweetness (any further description is none of your business). However, if you do want to go out, the Basement
is hosting the broad collective and queer party troupe Trinidaddies
, with music by DJ Anya, Chef Trev
and live performances by Gliterous Cliterous
and Garlic Bread
. Fun starts at 8 p.m.
and $10 gets you into the subterranean zone.
