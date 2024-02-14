A+E

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Posted By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Depending on what your personal belief system involves, today is either just another hump day (I mean the middle of the week, not the other thing), the beginning of Lent and/or the most romantic day of the year. I make no judgment, only merely speculate that there are a lot of different ways to perceive today. For my own part, I’m staying indoors, with both solemnity and sweetness (any further description is none of your business). However, if you do want to go out, the Basement is hosting the broad collective and queer party troupe Trinidaddies, with music by DJ Anya, Chef Trev and live performances by Gliterous Cliterous and Garlic Bread. Fun starts at 8 p.m. and $10 gets you into the subterranean zone.
